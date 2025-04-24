Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Transformation: Unveiling SCERT's Pioneering Studies

Delhi's education system is undergoing a critical examination to tackle student dropout rates and improve schooling quality. SCERT's wide-ranging research includes evaluating the impact of the PM Poshan scheme and teachers' roles in a digital era, emphasizing leadership training and performance metrics. Findings are due by May 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:44 IST
Delhi's Educational Transformation: Unveiling SCERT's Pioneering Studies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study on reducing student dropouts and enhancing school education quality is underway in Delhi, spearheaded by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Centrally focused on the impact of the Right to Education (RTE) entitlements, particularly the PM Poshan scheme providing hot meals in schools, SCERT's research aims to determine the correlation with dropout rates.

The investigation will delve into the evolving relevance of educators amid AI advancements and scrutinize school leadership training effectiveness. Data gathered from diverse educational stakeholders will inform the studies, with reports expected by May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025