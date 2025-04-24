Delhi's Educational Transformation: Unveiling SCERT's Pioneering Studies

A comprehensive study on reducing student dropouts and enhancing school education quality is underway in Delhi, spearheaded by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Centrally focused on the impact of the Right to Education (RTE) entitlements, particularly the PM Poshan scheme providing hot meals in schools, SCERT's research aims to determine the correlation with dropout rates.

The investigation will delve into the evolving relevance of educators amid AI advancements and scrutinize school leadership training effectiveness. Data gathered from diverse educational stakeholders will inform the studies, with reports expected by May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)