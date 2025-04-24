Jharkhand's Heatwave Prompts School Timing Adjustments

In response to rising temperatures, the Jharkhand government has altered school hours. Classes from kindergarten to Class 8 will now take place between 7 am and 11:30 am, according to a government order.

The extended heatwave has led to this decision, affecting all forms of schools, including government and private institutions. This measure is set to commence on April 26 and is applicable until further notice, hitting its peak in Daltonganj with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for 12 districts until April 26, including Simdega, Bokaro, and Dhanbad. The temperatures in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa hit over 42 degrees Celsius, while Ranchi recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius. Forecasts predict no immediate relief, although a possible decline of 3 to 5 degrees is expected with potential rain and hailstorm from April 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)