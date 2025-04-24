Left Menu

Examining the Future of Education: Addressing Dropout Rates and Enhancing Teaching

Research by the Delhi government focuses on reducing student dropout rates and improving school education quality. The studies include the impact of the PM Poshan scheme, teacher roles in the AI age, and school leadership training. Findings will involve data from key educational stakeholders.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:10 IST
The Delhi government is conducting comprehensive research to tackle student dropout rates and enhance the quality of school education. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is spearheading these projects, with a special focus on the effectiveness of the Right to Education (RTE) entitlements, particularly the PM Poshan scheme.

This initiative, which aims to provide nutritious meals to students in government and government-aided schools, is envisioned as a strategy to retain students. Additionally, SCERT will explore teachers' roles in an era increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence. Another key area under scrutiny is the leadership training for school heads, determining its influence on operational efficiency and decision-making.

The studies will gather inputs from school heads, teachers, students, and parents. SCERT and District Institutes of Education and Training will collect data from selected schools in Delhi, with findings expected by May 10. The initiative underscores a commitment to advancing the educational landscape amidst evolving challenges.

