Nepal Steers New Legislative Session Amidst Education Protests

Nepal's Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli, will mark the opening of the summer parliamentary session by addressing key national issues, including finance and education. The session commences on Friday, summoned by President Ramchandra Paudel, on the Council of Ministers' advice.

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel is scheduled to present the upcoming fiscal year's budget on May 29. This session will also outline new government policies to be revealed on May 2, aiming to tackle existing challenges.

The Parliament Secretariat will introduce two pivotal drafts, notably the School Education Bill and the Federal Civil Service Bill. Meanwhile, massive student protests demand education reform, prompting promised measures within the proposed legislation. An unexpected postponement of the SEE exams, fueled by teacher strikes, added further tension, necessitating a change in the Education Ministry's leadership.

