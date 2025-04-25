Gauhati University Paves Path to Reclaim 'Vishwaguru' Status

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the significance of fostering academic collaborations between national and international institutions for India to reclaim its global educational prominence during Gauhati University's 32nd convocation on Friday.

Urging the university to lead initiatives, Acharya stressed the importance of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 to reshape India's academic landscape. He praised Gauhati University for being the first in the Northeast to adopt NEP 2020 and leverage digital platforms like e-Samarth, positioning it as a catalyst for change.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured graduates of ample state-created opportunities in emerging sectors, announcing a Rs 250 crore phased grant for the university. Honorary degrees were awarded to distinguished individuals, celebrating their contributions to science and philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)