Left Menu

Gauhati University Paves Path to Reclaim 'Vishwaguru' Status

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya urged Gauhati University to lead academic collaborations for India to become a global educational hub. Emphasizing NEP 2020, Acharya commended the university's digital initiatives, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced funding and encouraged graduates to seize new opportunities in Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:43 IST
Gauhati University Paves Path to Reclaim 'Vishwaguru' Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted the significance of fostering academic collaborations between national and international institutions for India to reclaim its global educational prominence during Gauhati University's 32nd convocation on Friday.

Urging the university to lead initiatives, Acharya stressed the importance of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 to reshape India's academic landscape. He praised Gauhati University for being the first in the Northeast to adopt NEP 2020 and leverage digital platforms like e-Samarth, positioning it as a catalyst for change.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured graduates of ample state-created opportunities in emerging sectors, announcing a Rs 250 crore phased grant for the university. Honorary degrees were awarded to distinguished individuals, celebrating their contributions to science and philosophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025