Chandigarh's Bold Initiative: Uniform Dress Code for Government Teachers

The Chandigarh Education Department has introduced a mandatory dress code for teachers in its government schools. This includes sarees and salwar-kameez for women and formal shirts and trousers for men. The move aims to unify educators’ appearances, promote professionalism, and create an environment conducive to learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:27 IST
In an unprecedented move, the Chandigarh Education Department has mandated a dress code for educators in the city's government schools, a first in India among states and Union Territories.

According to the recent release, women teachers are required to wear sarees or salwar-kameez, while their male counterparts are expected to don formal shirts and trousers. The decision, hailed by several officials, including Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, aims to unify the appearance of educators and foster a professional environment.

Officials anticipate that this step, initially implemented at PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector-14, Dhanas, will set a positive example for students and create a more inclusive atmosphere by minimizing socio-economic disparities. The department plans to roll out the initiative across all schools by the start of the 2025 academic session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

