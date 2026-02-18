Nagaland Adhoc Teachers Persist in Protest Over Service Regularisation

The All Nagaland Adhoc Teachers' Group (ANATG) 2015 Batch has announced their decision to persist with their protest after discussions with the Advisor for School Education yielded no conclusive time frame for service regularisation. The group is demanding clarity and expedited action for 1,166 adhoc teachers.

The ongoing agitation, marking its 12th day, highlights frustrations over repeated demands for documents already submitted multiple times since 2024. A major concern is the destruction of crucial documents in 2017, which has complicated the verification process required by the state.

Despite the Directorate of School Education expressing commitment to resolving issues, it insists that the regularisation process adhere to procedural formality and policy compliance. The teachers' group, however, views these continued requests as intentional delays and may intensify protests if demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)