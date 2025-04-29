Federal Probe Casts Shadow Over Harvard's DEI Policies and Funding

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into Harvard University, focusing on whether its Law Review engaged in race-based discrimination during its article selection process. This latest move comes amid ongoing tensions between the university and the federal government, which recently froze $2.3 billion in funding allocated to Harvard.

The controversy stems from accusations that the Harvard Law Review prioritized articles based on the race of the authors, potentially violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A representative from Harvard insisted that the institution is dedicated to compliance with all applicable laws.

The investigation of Harvard coincides with broader actions by the Trump administration to scrutinize diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across institutions. Harvard's initiatives, along with its policies on antisemitism and foreign ties, have placed it in the administration's crosshairs, raising concerns over academic freedom and free speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)