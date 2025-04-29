Trends and Tragedies: The Strain on Kota's NEET Aspirants

Tameem Iqbal, a 16-year-old medical aspirant from Bihar, was discovered hanging in his hostel room in Kota, merely 20 days after enrolling in a coaching center to prepare for the NEET exam. The tragic incident adds to a troubling pattern, being the 13th student suicide in the city this year.

The circumstances surrounding Iqbal's death remain uncertain as police found no suicide note. Jawahar Nagar Circle Inspector Ramlaxman stated that they were alerted by the hostel caretaker when Iqbal failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door. The police subsequently forced entry, discovering the young student suspended from the ceiling fan.

With a dark history of student suicides, Kota, known for its competitive coaching institutes, recorded 17 student suicides in 2024, following 26 in 2023. The tragedy underscores the intense pressure on students in India's educational hubs, raising concerns about mental health among young aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)