Left Menu

Trends and Tragedies: The Strain on Kota's NEET Aspirants

Tameem Iqbal, a 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar, was found dead in his Kota hostel room. With no suicide note, the cause remains unknown. His case marks the 13th student suicide in the area this year, highlighting the immense pressure faced by students in India's coaching hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:54 IST
Trends and Tragedies: The Strain on Kota's NEET Aspirants
  • Country:
  • India

Tameem Iqbal, a 16-year-old medical aspirant from Bihar, was discovered hanging in his hostel room in Kota, merely 20 days after enrolling in a coaching center to prepare for the NEET exam. The tragic incident adds to a troubling pattern, being the 13th student suicide in the city this year.

The circumstances surrounding Iqbal's death remain uncertain as police found no suicide note. Jawahar Nagar Circle Inspector Ramlaxman stated that they were alerted by the hostel caretaker when Iqbal failed to respond to repeated knocks on his door. The police subsequently forced entry, discovering the young student suspended from the ceiling fan.

With a dark history of student suicides, Kota, known for its competitive coaching institutes, recorded 17 student suicides in 2024, following 26 in 2023. The tragedy underscores the intense pressure on students in India's educational hubs, raising concerns about mental health among young aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-inclusive tech integration shapes future of STEAM classrooms

English-centric AI raises equity concerns in multilingual classrooms

AI in healthcare gets privacy upgrade with HIPAA-compliant agentic design

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions boost SME readiness for Industry 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025