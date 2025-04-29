Left Menu

Bold Move by Delhi: New Bill to Regulate Private School Fees

The Delhi Cabinet approved a bill aimed at regulating fees in private schools, addressing parental concerns over arbitrary hikes. Non-compliant schools face hefty penalties. The bill establishes structured committees to oversee fee changes, ensuring they are justified and transparent, thereby safeguarding parents from unexpected increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Delhi Cabinet has taken a significant step by approving a bill to regulate fees in private schools. This move comes as a relief to parents, alleviated from the stress of annual arbitrary fee hikes. The bill enforces strict penalties ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for non-compliant institutions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the decision as 'bold and historic,' reflecting the BJP government's commitment to addressing rampant fee escalations. She announced plans for an urgent Delhi Assembly session to pass the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025.

Education Minister Ashish Sood outlined the structure of the proposed regulations, which include the establishment of three-tier committees at school, district, and state levels. These committees will ensure fee increases occur only every three years, contingent on improvement in school infrastructure and services. The initiative promises transparency, preventing arbitrary fee hikes and protecting parents' interests.

