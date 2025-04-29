Turmoil in West Bengal: Teachers Protest Against 'Tainted' Tag
Over 500 jobless school employees continue protests in West Bengal, demanding inclusion in the list of untainted teachers. The Supreme Court had annulled the recruitment of 25,753 staff, calling it 'vitiated and tainted'. Protesters urge transparency and fair treatment by the WBSSC and local authorities.
- Country:
- India
Amid ongoing protests, over 500 school employees remain jobless due to a Supreme Court ruling annulling their recruitment, described as 'tainted'. On Tuesday, these teachers continued their sit-in outside the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) headquarters, demanding inclusion in the amended list of 'untainted' teachers.
The WBSSC recently amended its list, adding 300 names previously omitted due to 'human error'. The original list had prompted protests, with many teachers returning to work. The 'untainted' teachers can continue their services until December 31 as per a Supreme Court directive.
Protesters call for transparency, urging the publication of OMR sheets from the 2016 tests. The movement has garnered significant attention, with non-teaching staff also joining the hunger strike, demanding fair compensation and inclusion in the untainted category.
(With inputs from agencies.)
