IIT Kharagpur Implements Barcode System to Combat Student Depression

IIT Kharagpur has installed barcodes behind hostel doors allowing students in distress to anonymously access mental health resources. The initiative followed a student's suicide and aims to provide discreet support. Links for online counseling and more appear upon scanning, encouraging students to seek help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIT Kharagpur authorities have introduced a novel solution to address mental health concerns amongst students, installing barcodes behind the doors of hostel rooms to provide assistance to those in acute depression. This initiative allows students to seek help without revealing their identity to others.

The decision was made following the tragic death of Aniket Walkar, a fourth-year student in the Department of Ocean Engineering and Naval Architecture, who was found hanging in his hostel room. In response, the institution is urging students to use the available counseling and support services, which operate 24/7. Dean of Students, Bhargab Maitra, emphasized the importance of accessing these services for emotional support.

By scanning the barcode, students receive a message stating, "It's okay to ask for help," alongside links to online counseling services, emotional wellness resources, and other support avenues. This discreet access to mental health assistance aims to encourage students to reach out during challenging times, while an investigation into Walkar's death continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

