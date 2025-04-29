Left Menu

Ceiling Fan Hazards: Infrastructure Woes at Kalindi College

A ceiling fan mishap at Delhi University's Kalindi College injured a female assistant professor, sparking criticism over aging infrastructure. The administration and students demand prompt repairs and a comprehensive audit. The incident has intensified discussions about infrastructure at Delhi University, urging immediate reforms across various colleges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A female assistant professor at Kalindi College, a part of Delhi University, suffered a head injury after a ceiling fan fell during class on Monday. Footage circulating on social media shows her clutching her head in distress, with the fan shattered on the floor nearby.

According to the college administration, the incident occurred in room 32 of the academic block. The injured professor was promptly taken to a hospital where she is reported to be stable. Inspections and repairs on all ceiling fans in the building have commenced, alongside a comprehensive structural audit.

Established in 1967, Kalindi College is now under scrutiny for its aging facilities. A request for an investigative report has been sent to Delhi University's Engineering Department. This event has spurred outrage, with the Kalindi College Students' Union demanding a thorough infrastructure review and swift repairs. In response, the Delhi University Students' Union highlighted similar concerns across other colleges, calling for urgent and systemic infrastructure reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

