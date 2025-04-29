Delhi's Bold Move: Regulating Private School Fees

In a significant move, the Delhi Cabinet has passed a new bill aimed at regulating fees in private schools, imposing fines up to Rs 10 lakh for any fee hikes conducted without proper authorization. The bill, described as 'bold and historic,' seeks to introduce transparency in school fee regulations.

The bill proposes a three-tier committee system at school, district, and state levels to examine fee hike proposals, ensuring a structured process that prevents arbitrary increases. Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized the need for this new framework, citing widespread concerns among parents about unchecked fee hikes.

Drawing inspiration from Rajasthan's fee regulation act and aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the legislation also prohibits coercive actions against students for non-payment of fees. These provisions aim to ensure fairness and accountability in fee regulation, offering parents greater peace of mind.

