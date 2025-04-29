Left Menu

Nagaland Students and Job Aspirants Protest Against Regularization of Academic Posts

Student groups and job aspirants in Nagaland are protesting against a government decision to regularize 147 ad-hoc and contract assistant professor positions. They demand these positions be filled via open competition through the Nagaland Public Service Commission to ensure fairness and meritocracy.

Updated: 29-04-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:08 IST
  Country:
  • India

Students and job aspirants in Nagaland took to the streets on Tuesday, opposing the state government's move to regularize 147 ad-hoc and contract assistant professor roles in colleges under the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE).

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF), after a seven-day ultimatum, kicked off its protest with a march to the DHE office, culminating in a sit-in demonstration. Parallelly, the Combined Technical Aspirants Nagaland (CTAN) and Nagaland NET Qualified Forum (NNQF) reignited their protests after a brief pause.

The groups are calling for the revocation of the April 21 order that solidified these appointments, advocating for open competition through the Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC). NSF President Medovi Rhi condemned the policy as undermining meritocracy, vowing ongoing action until justice is served.

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

