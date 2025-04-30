Left Menu

Girls Triumph Again: A Higher Pass Rate in CISCE Exams

In the CISCE class 10 and 12 examinations, girls outperformed boys. Class 10 results show a pass rate of 99.45% for girls compared to 98.64% for boys. Similarly, for class 12, girls maintained the upper hand. Results can be checked on the CISCE website, CAREERS portal, or Digilocker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an impressive display of academic excellence, girls have once again outperformed boys in the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) for Class 10 and 12, as announced on Wednesday. The pass percentage for girls in the Class 10 exams stood at 99.45%, significantly surpassing the boys, who trailed with a pass rate of 98.64%.

This trend continued in the Class 12 examinations, with both genders achieving remarkable results but girls edging ahead with a 99.45% pass rate compared to boys' 98.64%. These exams encompassed a broad range of subjects including various Indian and foreign languages, providing a comprehensive assessment framework.

Joseph Emmanuel, the chief executive, stated that candidates and stakeholders can access their results via the CISCE website, CAREERS portal, or Digilocker. Those seeking improvement can participate in the forthcoming exams scheduled for July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

