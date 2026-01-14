Mark Carney's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Rekindling Sino-Canadian Relations

As Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney embarks on a diplomatic mission to China, Beijing sees a chance to sway Canada from its steadfast allegiance to the United States.

Amid ongoing trade tensions, China encourages Canada to establish a foreign policy that is less entwined with American interests. Carney's visit is seen as an attempt to mend the frayed diplomatic relations and expand trade ties with China, which were strained under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

With the backdrop of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and retaliatory moves by China, the trip underscores a shifting dynamic in international relations, as Canada seeks to diversify its global economic partnerships.

