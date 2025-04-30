Fadnavis Family Celebrates Academic Success: Divija Scores High in Class 10

The daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Divija, has triumphed in her Class 10 examinations, securing an impressive 92.6%.

Amruta Fadnavis, beaming with pride, announced the news on X, expressing her joy over Divija's remarkable accomplishment. Divija's achievement is part of the broader trend of girls excelling in the CISCE exams.

The results, confirmed by the chief executive of CISCE, Joseph Emmanuel, highlighted that girls continued to outperform boys. The pass percentage for girls was 99.45 in both Class 10 and 12, compared to boys' percentages of 98.64.

(With inputs from agencies.)