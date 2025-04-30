Fadnavis Family Celebrates Academic Success: Divija Scores High in Class 10
Divija Fadnavis, the daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, scored 92.6% in her Class 10 exams. Her mother, Amruta Fadnavis, celebrated the achievement in a post. The CISCE exam results revealed that girls outperformed boys. The girls' pass percentage was 99.45 in Class 10 and 12.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Divija, has triumphed in her Class 10 examinations, securing an impressive 92.6%.
Amruta Fadnavis, beaming with pride, announced the news on X, expressing her joy over Divija's remarkable accomplishment. Divija's achievement is part of the broader trend of girls excelling in the CISCE exams.
The results, confirmed by the chief executive of CISCE, Joseph Emmanuel, highlighted that girls continued to outperform boys. The pass percentage for girls was 99.45 in both Class 10 and 12, compared to boys' percentages of 98.64.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement