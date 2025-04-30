Left Menu

Fadnavis Family Celebrates Academic Success: Divija Scores High in Class 10

Divija Fadnavis, the daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, scored 92.6% in her Class 10 exams. Her mother, Amruta Fadnavis, celebrated the achievement in a post. The CISCE exam results revealed that girls outperformed boys. The girls' pass percentage was 99.45 in Class 10 and 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:15 IST
Fadnavis Family Celebrates Academic Success: Divija Scores High in Class 10
  • Country:
  • India

The daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Divija, has triumphed in her Class 10 examinations, securing an impressive 92.6%.

Amruta Fadnavis, beaming with pride, announced the news on X, expressing her joy over Divija's remarkable accomplishment. Divija's achievement is part of the broader trend of girls excelling in the CISCE exams.

The results, confirmed by the chief executive of CISCE, Joseph Emmanuel, highlighted that girls continued to outperform boys. The pass percentage for girls was 99.45 in both Class 10 and 12, compared to boys' percentages of 98.64.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025