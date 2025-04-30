Lucknow University Pledges Full Support to Terror Attack Victims' Families

In a show of solidarity and support, Lucknow University has announced its commitment to covering all educational costs for members of the families impacted by the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Alok Kumar Rai conveyed this offer, emphasizing that the institution will bear the full cost of education, accommodation, and meals for any family members of the 26 victims who wish to study at the university.

The attack, which targeted a tourist area in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, resulted in the loss of 26 lives, leaving many injured and grieving. Rai expressed deep condolences and extended a heartfelt invitation to those affected, hoping to aid in their recovery.

