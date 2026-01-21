Left Menu

Rising Support for Hard-Right AUR Party Shakes Romanian Political Landscape

Romania's right-wing Alliance for Uniting Romanians party has gained significant popularity, according to a new poll, despite not having elections until 2028. The party, critical of EU influence and supportive of Trump's policies, leads in public support while the ruling coalition struggles with public dissent over budget cuts.

Bucharest | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:32 IST
  • Romania

An opinion poll has revealed a surge in support for Romania's hard-right opposition party, the Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR), which is now leading the pro-European coalition government parties. Despite a presidential election rerun, AUR's popularity remains high with 40.9% of Romanians expressing support for the party.

In stark contrast, the Social Democrats follow with 18.2% support, while the ruling Liberal Party, led by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, garners 13.5%. The center-right Save Romania Union and the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR lag behind with 11.7% and 4.9%, respectively. No national elections are scheduled until 2028, allowing time for political dynamics to shift.

The poll highlights Romania's political tensions after a controversial election cancellation last year due to alleged Russian interference. The coalition government implemented tax hikes and spending cuts to address the EU's widest budget deficit but has faced protests and growing opposition backing as a result.

