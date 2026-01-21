Seer Support: Akhara Parishad President Backs Yogi Amid Controversy
Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri endorsed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid controversy involving Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's alleged prevention from a holy dip. Puri advised seers to approach authorities if wronged, while emphasizing unity and respect among seers, especially given the chief minister's status as a seer himself.
Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri has voiced his support for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath amid allegations surrounding Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati. The swami was reportedly stopped by police from taking a holy dip at the Magh Mela on Mauni Amavasya.
Speaking at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad camp's Virat Sant Sammelan, Puri urged seers to approach the government for grievances instead of resorting to derogatory language. He emphasized the importance of respecting the chief minister, who is also a fellow seer.
Puri condemned abuses directed towards Yogi Adityanath, calling for unity and pride among seers. He reiterated that any opposition should be directed at officials, not the chief minister, urging recognition of Adityanath's contributions to elevating the state.
