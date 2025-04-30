Fee Regulation Bill Sparks Political Clash in Delhi
Atishi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi, criticizes the BJP government's approach to the draft bill regulating private school fees, claiming it lacks transparency. BJP counters allegations, calling her remarks politically motivated. The bill, approved by Delhi Cabinet, seeks to regulate fee hikes based on infrastructure improvements starting academic year 2026-27.
In a heated exchange, Atishi, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, accused the BJP government of sidestepping transparency while drafting a new bill aimed at regulating private school fees. Atishi's criticism comes amid allegations of bypassing public consultation.
The contentious Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, has already sparked a political battle, with Atishi demanding an immediate rollback of increased fees and calling for a temporary freeze on hikes. The proposed legislation is intended to oversee fee adjustments from the academic year 2026-27.
Responding to Atishi, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor dismissed her accusations as political frustration, defending the bill as a decisive step towards addressing parents' concerns over high educational costs. Despite political disagreements, the Delhi Cabinet's approval indicates a push for new regulations, aiming to ensure fee hikes correlate with substantial improvements in school infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
