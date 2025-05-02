Left Menu

Symbiosis Alumni Shine in UPSC 2024 Success

Three alumni from Symbiosis Law School, Pune have cleared the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Exam with top ranks. Their achievements showcase their hard work and the institution's focus on excellence. Symbiosis praises their success and continues supporting students in pursuing public service careers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 12:31 IST
Symbiosis Alumni Shine in UPSC 2024 Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of three alumni who have successfully passed the esteemed UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination.

Moksh Ranawat, from the 2017-22 batch, achieved an exceptional All India Rank of 215. Devansh Saraswat, a 2016-21 alumnus, earned an impressive rank of 374. Rupal Jaiswal attained a rank of 512 on her second attempt. Their success highlights both individual determination and institutional support.

The institution emphasizes building a foundation for students entering public service, through mentorship and governance research. The Symbiosis community congratulates these alumni on their achievements, wishing them success as they serve the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025