Symbiosis Alumni Shine in UPSC 2024 Success
Three alumni from Symbiosis Law School, Pune have cleared the UPSC 2024 Civil Services Exam with top ranks. Their achievements showcase their hard work and the institution's focus on excellence. Symbiosis praises their success and continues supporting students in pursuing public service careers.
Symbiosis Law School, Pune, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of three alumni who have successfully passed the esteemed UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination.
Moksh Ranawat, from the 2017-22 batch, achieved an exceptional All India Rank of 215. Devansh Saraswat, a 2016-21 alumnus, earned an impressive rank of 374. Rupal Jaiswal attained a rank of 512 on her second attempt. Their success highlights both individual determination and institutional support.
The institution emphasizes building a foundation for students entering public service, through mentorship and governance research. The Symbiosis community congratulates these alumni on their achievements, wishing them success as they serve the nation.
