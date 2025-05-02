Symbiosis Alumni Shine in UPSC 2024 Success

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of three alumni who have successfully passed the esteemed UPSC 2024 Civil Services Examination.

Moksh Ranawat, from the 2017-22 batch, achieved an exceptional All India Rank of 215. Devansh Saraswat, a 2016-21 alumnus, earned an impressive rank of 374. Rupal Jaiswal attained a rank of 512 on her second attempt. Their success highlights both individual determination and institutional support.

The institution emphasizes building a foundation for students entering public service, through mentorship and governance research. The Symbiosis community congratulates these alumni on their achievements, wishing them success as they serve the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)