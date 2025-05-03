Left Menu

Ensuring Integrity: NEET UG Exam Under Rigorous Scrutiny

Mock drills were conducted at NEET-UG centers to assess the readiness for the nationwide medical entrance exam, involving over 22.7 lakh candidates. Security measures include mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication, and legal actions against unfair means. The NTA combats misinformation by removing fraudulent online channels.

Updated: 03-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:08 IST
In a bid to ensure the seamless execution of the NEET-UG, a nationwide medical entrance examination, the Ministry of Education conducted mock drills across all centers this Saturday. The exam, slated for May 4, will see over 22.7 lakh aspirants attempt to secure entry into medical courses across 5,453 centers in more than 500 cities.

With increased scrutiny over last year's alleged irregularities, this year's test will feature multi-tiered monitoring at district, state, and national levels. The Ministry has emphasized stringent security measures, incorporating mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication, and comprehensive frisking operations, mainly conducted at government-run institutions.

Furthermore, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has tackled the challenge of fraudulent online information by requesting the removal of misleading Telegram and Instagram channels. These efforts highlight the ongoing commitment to maintain the exam's integrity amid previously flagged issues, underscored by collaborations with the Ministry of Home Affairs and other law enforcement bodies.

