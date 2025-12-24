Tensions Rise as Rajasthan Schools Face Santa Claus Dress Code Controversy

The education department in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district has issued a stern warning to private schools against making it mandatory for students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations.

According to an order dated December 22 by Additional District Education Officer Ashok Wadhwa, action will be initiated if complaints arise about schools compelling students or pressuring parents for such activities. Wadhwa emphasized the necessity for voluntary participation only.

The notice also highlighted December 25 as 'Veer Bal Diwas', urging sensitivity and cultural balance. The directive came following concerns raised by the Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch about enforced traditions in the predominantly Hindu-Sikh region. Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India condemned recent attacks on Christians during the holiday season, requesting government intervention for peaceful celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)