Teacher's Suspension Sparks Debate Over Social Media Conduct

A government primary school teacher has been suspended for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media concerning the recent Pahalgam terror attack, local officials announced.

Jeba Afroz, an assistant teacher, faced suspension due to controversial social media posts related to the Agra murder of a Muslim man, and the Pahalgam tragedy, according to Mukul Anand Pandey, Basic Siksha Adhikari.

Pandey remarked that Afroz's actions were not only against the employee conduct code but also tarnished the professional image of educators. An inquiry has been initiated by the block education officer, with findings expected within 15 days. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam resulted in 26 casualties, mostly tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)