Left Menu

Teacher's Suspension Sparks Debate Over Social Media Conduct

Jeba Afroz, a government primary school teacher, was suspended for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media about the Pahalgam terror attack and a murder in Agra. An investigation has been initiated. Her actions are said to violate the conduct expected from government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:56 IST
Teacher's Suspension Sparks Debate Over Social Media Conduct
teacher
  • Country:
  • India

A government primary school teacher has been suspended for allegedly posting objectionable comments on social media concerning the recent Pahalgam terror attack, local officials announced.

Jeba Afroz, an assistant teacher, faced suspension due to controversial social media posts related to the Agra murder of a Muslim man, and the Pahalgam tragedy, according to Mukul Anand Pandey, Basic Siksha Adhikari.

Pandey remarked that Afroz's actions were not only against the employee conduct code but also tarnished the professional image of educators. An inquiry has been initiated by the block education officer, with findings expected within 15 days. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam resulted in 26 casualties, mostly tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025