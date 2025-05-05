Supreme Court to Hear Plea on NEET-PG Reservation for Transgender Persons
The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by transgender doctors for horizontal reservation in the NEET-PG 2025 exam. This follows an alleged failure to implement the 2014 judgment on transgender reservations in educational admissions. Petitioners call for specific reservations due to social barriers faced.
The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre regarding a plea seeking horizontal reservation for transgender persons in the upcoming NEET-PG 2025 examination. The plea, filed by three transgender doctors, challenges the lack of reservation outlined in recent notices, citing previous Supreme Court directives.
In 2014, the apex court directed authorities to treat transgender individuals as socially and educationally backward classes, advocating for reservations in educational institutions. Petitioners argue that the current notification contravenes these instructions, effectively leaving transgender persons without a remedy for their educational representation.
The court has issued notices to relevant bodies, including the National Medical Commission, calling for policy reviews and potential restructuring to include one percent horizontal reservation for transgender persons across all categories in post-graduate medical education.
