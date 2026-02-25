Debate Intensifies Over Khasi Reservation Quota Proposal

Ardent Basaiawmoit, president of the Voice of the People's Party (VPP), has proposed a 7% increase in the reservation quota for the Khasi community, aiming to adjust the existing policy without affecting the Garo quota. The suggestion, however, faces potential legal challenges as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urges caution.

During a short-duration discussion in the Meghalaya assembly, Basaiawmoit voiced concerns over an expert committee's recommendation to retain the 1972 reservation policy. He clarified that the high court questioned the absence of a roster system rather than the policy itself, suggesting necessary updates to address demographic changes.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the complex socio-political dynamics in Meghalaya. He emphasized the importance of socio-economic development and effective implementation of existing policies over dramatic structural shifts that could draw judicial review. Sangma stressed the need for entrepreneurship and private sector growth to tackle unemployment.