Left Menu

Debate Intensifies Over Khasi Reservation Quota Proposal

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit has called for increasing the Khasi community's reservation quota to 47% while retaining 40% for Garos. This proposal, made during a Meghalaya assembly discussion, risks judicial scrutiny. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized a balanced approach, prioritizing socio-economic development over fundamental structural changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:55 IST
Debate Intensifies Over Khasi Reservation Quota Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ardent Basaiawmoit, president of the Voice of the People's Party (VPP), has proposed a 7% increase in the reservation quota for the Khasi community, aiming to adjust the existing policy without affecting the Garo quota. The suggestion, however, faces potential legal challenges as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urges caution.

During a short-duration discussion in the Meghalaya assembly, Basaiawmoit voiced concerns over an expert committee's recommendation to retain the 1972 reservation policy. He clarified that the high court questioned the absence of a roster system rather than the policy itself, suggesting necessary updates to address demographic changes.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the complex socio-political dynamics in Meghalaya. He emphasized the importance of socio-economic development and effective implementation of existing policies over dramatic structural shifts that could draw judicial review. Sangma stressed the need for entrepreneurship and private sector growth to tackle unemployment.

TRENDING

1
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
2
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global
3
Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

Lok Sabha's Judicial Probe Reconstitution: A New Chapter

 India
4
Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

Tensions Over Druzhba: A Pipeline Crisis in Eastern Europe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026