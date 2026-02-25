Debate Intensifies Over Khasi Reservation Quota Proposal
VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit has called for increasing the Khasi community's reservation quota to 47% while retaining 40% for Garos. This proposal, made during a Meghalaya assembly discussion, risks judicial scrutiny. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasized a balanced approach, prioritizing socio-economic development over fundamental structural changes.
- Country:
- India
Ardent Basaiawmoit, president of the Voice of the People's Party (VPP), has proposed a 7% increase in the reservation quota for the Khasi community, aiming to adjust the existing policy without affecting the Garo quota. The suggestion, however, faces potential legal challenges as Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma urges caution.
During a short-duration discussion in the Meghalaya assembly, Basaiawmoit voiced concerns over an expert committee's recommendation to retain the 1972 reservation policy. He clarified that the high court questioned the absence of a roster system rather than the policy itself, suggesting necessary updates to address demographic changes.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the complex socio-political dynamics in Meghalaya. He emphasized the importance of socio-economic development and effective implementation of existing policies over dramatic structural shifts that could draw judicial review. Sangma stressed the need for entrepreneurship and private sector growth to tackle unemployment.
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Overturns Controversial Migrant Deportation Policy
Like Israel, India has consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards: PM Modi.
Meghalaya Govt Unveils Massive Scholarship for Over One Lakh Students
Controversy in Meghalaya: BJP Leader Sunil Deodhar's Remarks Stir Tensions
Delhi's Excise Policy 2026-27: No Significant Changes Yet