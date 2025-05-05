Delhi University's Syllabus Controversy: Balancing Tradition and Modernity

A heated dispute has broken out at Delhi University (DU) concerning proposed changes to the undergraduate psychology syllabus. Critics, including some faculty members, claim political interference and attempts at 'saffronisation' of education, while proponents argue it supports national integrity and incorporates Indian philosophical thought.

Last Friday, DU's Standing Committee for Academic Affairs recommended changes to the Psychology of Peace paper, suggesting the omission of case studies like the Israel-Palestine conflict, Kashmir, and India-Pakistan tensions. Instead, they proposed examining Indian epics for lessons on peace and conflict resolution.

Opponents, such as Miranda House's Prof. Abha Dev Habib, allege ideological motives behind the revisions. Meanwhile, committee members like Prof. Harendra Tiwari defend the changes, arguing that Indian texts provide valuable insights and that certain geopolitical topics don't fit the 'conflict resolution' theme.

