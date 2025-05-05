NEET Scam Uncovered: Five Arrested in Jaipur

In a significant breakthrough, Jaipur police apprehended five individuals accused of planning to take the NEET-UG 2025 examination using forged documents, authorities revealed on Monday.

Acting on intelligence, the suspects were monitored before a raid at a Karni Vihar flat led to the discovery of prohibited devices and counterfeit identification related to the exam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar confirmed.

Those arrested include Ajit Kumar Barala, Sohan Lal Chaudhary, Jitendra Sharma, Sanjay Chaudhary, and Rohit Gora, who are currently undergoing interrogation. Police seized Bluetooth gadgets, fake documents, and cash purportedly taken as an advance.

