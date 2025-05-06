Left Menu

Harvard's Clash with Trump Administration Over Funding

The U.S. Department of Education has frozen research grants and aid to Harvard University, demanding policy changes in response to allegations of antisemitism. The Trump administration is using funding leverage to force compliance, sparking a legal battle as Harvard defends academic freedom and free speech.

Updated: 06-05-2025 04:29 IST
The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it is suspending billions in research grants and aid to Harvard University. This decision is contingent on the prestigious institution agreeing to a set of demands from the Trump administration, according to a senior department official.

The administration cites allegations of antisemitism at Harvard following pro-Palestinian protests linked to Israel's military actions in Gaza. Recently, this has been a focal point, with the administration intensifying its stance towards the university.

A formal review of nearly $9 billion in federal funding for Harvard has been initiated, demanding an end to diversity and inclusion practices and a crackdown on certain groups. Harvard has rejected these demands, viewing them as threats to free speech and academic freedom, and subsequently sued the Trump administration over the funding suspension.

