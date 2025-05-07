Left Menu

Controversy Erupts at University of Washington Over Pro-Palestinian Protest

A protest at the University of Washington by pro-Palestinian demonstrators demanding severance of ties with Boeing, due to its links with the Israeli military, resulted in arrests. The Trump administration labeled the incident as antisemitic, raising concerns about free speech and academic freedom.

Updated: 07-05-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 07:38 IST
A protest erupted at the University of Washington when pro-Palestinian activists occupied a building to demand the university sever its ties with aerospace giant Boeing. The controversial protest, deemed antisemitic by the Trump administration, highlighted ongoing tensions around Middle East politics on U.S. campuses.

The University of Washington faced significant unrest as thirty protesters were arrested for trespassing and other charges. This incident follows a $10 million donation from Boeing to the university and has sparked a larger debate about the intersection of free speech, academic freedom, and politics on campus.

The Trump administration has come down hard on university protests perceived to support Palestinian actions against Israel, urging policy changes and threatening funding cuts. Critics argue these measures threaten free speech and unfairly classify protests as antisemitic, exacerbating tensions across U.S. academic institutions.

