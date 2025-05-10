Left Menu

Columbia University Suspends Students After Pro-Palestinian Protest Disrupts Campus

Columbia University has suspended over 65 students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest that shut down the main library. The students face academic penalties and campus restrictions. The protest, related to previous anti-Israel demonstrations, sparked discussions on campus investment practices and attracted police intervention.

Updated: 10-05-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:00 IST
Columbia University has taken decisive action, suspending over 65 students after a pro-Palestinian protest led to the closure of the main campus library. Those affected by the interim suspensions face prohibitions on taking final exams and accessing the campus, aside from their dormitories.

In addition, 33 individuals, including students from other institutions and alumni, have been barred from campus after participating in the demonstration. The university emphasized the accountability of protest participants, stating that such disruptions have substantial consequences.

As scores of protestors were arrested, the incident represents one of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia since previous unrest over Israel's actions in Gaza. The context includes ongoing negotiations with the Trump administration following financial penalties imposed on Columbia for past protests. Demonstrators demand a halt to university investments linked to Israel's military operations.

