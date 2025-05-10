Left Menu

IIT-Kharagpur Launches Mental Health Initiative Amid Crisis

In response to a troubling pattern of student suicides at its hostels, IIT-Kharagpur has established a committee to address mental health and well-being on campus. This 10-member team includes psychologists, legal experts, and alumni, aiming to evaluate and improve mental health initiatives within a three-month timeframe.

In the wake of four student suicides within a year, IIT-Kharagpur has announced the formation of a 10-member committee dedicated to enhancing the mental health support system on campus. The committee's composition features a diverse array of professionals, including psychologists, legal experts, and former police personnel.

Tasked with delivering a comprehensive report in three months, the committee will evaluate the factors impacting mental health among students, faculty, and staff. It will also identify challenges that hinder effective mental health initiatives while recommending improvements to existing systems.

The committee intends to involve all campus community sectors, ensuring inclusivity and support for affected individuals. The recent tragic incidents underscore the urgency of these efforts, with the institution committed to fostering a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

