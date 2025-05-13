Educational Disruptions Amid Escalating Indo-Pak Tensions

The closure of educational institutions in Punjab's border districts highlights the impact of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Despite a ceasefire agreement on May 10, schools and universities remain shut in Amritsar, Pathankot, and other affected areas.

As students adapt to the situation, many have turned to online platforms such as YouTube and ChatGPT to continue their studies. The disruption has sparked comparisons to the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic's online learning phase.

Exams have been postponed as authorities ensure safety in the wake of military actions. While students express support for national security measures, they anticipate a return to normal academic schedules soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)