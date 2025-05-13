Left Menu

Campus Chaos: Explosive Argument Escalates at Patna University

A student, Sujit Pandey, was critically injured after crude bombs were hurled on the Patna University campus following a clash between two student groups. The incident, which occurred during examinations, has led to police investigations and a manhunt for the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:19 IST
Tension erupted at a college affiliated with Patna University when a heated argument between student groups culminated in a shocking attack. Sujit Pandey, a student from Rohtas district, was critically injured after two crude bombs exploded on campus.

The chaos unfolded around 1 pm, during ongoing examinations at B N College. Panic ensued as the first explosion rocked the examination block's corridor, sending examinees into a frenzy. Moments later, a second explosion resulted in an iron grill collapsing on a student, causing severe injuries.

Police were quick to respond, rushing the injured Pandey to Patna Medical College and Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Officer Abdul Haleem confirmed that early investigations suggest the explosions stemmed from a dispute between two student groups. A case has been filed, and authorities are actively searching for the perpetrators.

