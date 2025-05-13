Delhi Parents Protest: School Fee Controversy Sparks Outrage

Tensions are rising in Delhi's Dwarka as parents of 31 students protest against a private school's alleged refusal to allow their children entry due to fee-related disputes. According to the parents, the school failed to process cheques for April 2025, despite dues being cleared.

The situation has been exacerbated by historical discrepancies and pressure on parents, prompting the Delhi High Court to intervene. The court expressed concern over the school's handling of the fee-hike issue, ordering the institution to ensure students' access to classes and facilities.

In response to rising complaints about arbitrary fee hikes, the Delhi government proposed a new bill aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in private schools' fee structures. However, the school has not yet commented on the allegations, and the Education Department's response is still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)