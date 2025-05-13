Delhi Parents Protest: School Fee Controversy Sparks Outrage
Parents of 31 students at a Delhi private school allege their children were denied entry due to disputed fee issues. Despite clearing dues, parents claim fee cheques remained undeposited. Amid complaints of growing fee hikes, Delhi introduced a bill for school fee regulation. The High Court intervened, ordering fair treatment.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are rising in Delhi's Dwarka as parents of 31 students protest against a private school's alleged refusal to allow their children entry due to fee-related disputes. According to the parents, the school failed to process cheques for April 2025, despite dues being cleared.
The situation has been exacerbated by historical discrepancies and pressure on parents, prompting the Delhi High Court to intervene. The court expressed concern over the school's handling of the fee-hike issue, ordering the institution to ensure students' access to classes and facilities.
In response to rising complaints about arbitrary fee hikes, the Delhi government proposed a new bill aimed at increasing transparency and accountability in private schools' fee structures. However, the school has not yet commented on the allegations, and the Education Department's response is still pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
