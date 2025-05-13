Left Menu

JNUSU Rallies for Academic Relief and JNUEE Reinstatement

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) demands academic relief, including hostel extensions and the reinstatement of the JNUEE for PhD admissions. While some measures have been approved, the union continues to lobby for decisions still under review and calls for student participation in its ongoing efforts.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:50 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has intensified its push for academic relief measures, prominently calling for a hostel extension for the 2019 PhD scholars and the reinstatement of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions.

Following discussions with the university's Evaluation Branch, JNUSU confirmed the Vice Chancellor's approval of an extension for the 2019 batch. However, decisions regarding the 2018 integrated MPhil-PhD batch remain pending, as the university's Legal Cell deliberates on the matter. JNUSU has urged expedited decisions.

In a separate discourse with the Director of Admissions, JNUSU questioned the discontinuation of JNUEE, replaced by UGC-NET due to technical and financial constraints. The union calls for the JNUEE's reinstatement and plans further discussions to push its agenda, urging student involvement in the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

