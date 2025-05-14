Safeguarding Students: Maharashtra's New School Safety Guidelines

The Maharashtra government has rolled out comprehensive guidelines geared towards enhancing the safety of students in schools. These measures come in the wake of a harrowing sexual assault case involving kindergarten pupils in Thane district last year.

The new directives require schools to install CCTV cameras, report offences to the police, and scrutinize staff credentials thoroughly. Additionally, there's an emphasis on conducting random alcohol tests for school vehicle drivers and appointing women teachers for younger classes.

Beyond physical safety, the guidelines also mandate mental health counselling for students under duress and advocate for digital security awareness, urging schools to educate students and parents on cyber threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)