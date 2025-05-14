Left Menu

Safeguarding Students: Maharashtra's New School Safety Guidelines

The Maharashtra government has mandated safety guidelines for schools to combat child sexual offences. These include CCTV installations, staff scrutiny, and random alcohol tests for drivers. Schools must counsel students, provide cyber security awareness, and display child helpline numbers prominently.

Safeguarding Students: Maharashtra's New School Safety Guidelines
The Maharashtra government has rolled out comprehensive guidelines geared towards enhancing the safety of students in schools. These measures come in the wake of a harrowing sexual assault case involving kindergarten pupils in Thane district last year.

The new directives require schools to install CCTV cameras, report offences to the police, and scrutinize staff credentials thoroughly. Additionally, there's an emphasis on conducting random alcohol tests for school vehicle drivers and appointing women teachers for younger classes.

Beyond physical safety, the guidelines also mandate mental health counselling for students under duress and advocate for digital security awareness, urging schools to educate students and parents on cyber threats.

