Inspiring Success Stories: Haryana's Top Students Shine Bright

In a commendable gesture, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini personally congratulated the toppers of the Haryana Board Class 12 examinations, acknowledging their hard work and the pride they bring to the state.

Among these top achievers is Arpandeep Singh, a commerce stream topper from a humble farming background in Kaithal, who scored 497 out of 500 marks. Despite facing adversities, like limited resources, these students showcase the power of dedication and support.

Another remarkable story is that of Kafi, an acid attack survivor, who topped at the Institute for Blind in Chandigarh, proving that no hurdle is insurmountable. Shrishti Sharma from Panchkula, with exceptional drive, scored a perfect 100 percent, highlighting the potential of determination and perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)