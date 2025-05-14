Vidyajyoti Schools Achieve Remarkable Success in Tripura's CBSE Exams

The pass percentage in Tripura government-run Vidyajyoti Schools has surged significantly in the recent CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations, according to an education department official. This year, 86% of students in 125 Vidyajyoti Schools passed the class 10 exams, a notable increase from last year's 60%.

Similarly, class 12 students saw their pass percentage climb to 71% from 50% the previous year. The state's conversion of schools to the Vidyajyoti model is credited for these improvements. Data from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) revealed a slight rise in overall pass percentages for class 12 and 10 nationally.

Education department special secretary Raval Hamendra Kumar announced that 15 Vidyajyoti Schools achieved a 100% pass rate. In support of further educational success, the government plans to establish 25 coaching centers to assist students preparing for exams like NEET and JEE, with allocated budget funding for these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)