Odisha's Landmark Decision: Education Quota Expansion Sparks Debate

The Odisha government decided to reserve 11.25% of educational seats for the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), totaling a 50% quota. The decision, aimed at promoting inclusion, aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, but opposition parties demand higher reservations, sparking political debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Odisha government has announced a reservation of 11.25% of seats for students belonging to the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC), raising the total educational quota to 50%. This decision is part of a broader strategy to promote equity and inclusion as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020.

The announcement was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. "Our government, within 11 months, has delivered justice to SEBC students," Majhi stated. Despite existing job reservations for SEBCs, educational reservations were previously absent, triggering demands from opposition parties, including the BJD and Congress.

Meanwhile, the ruling has incited political discourse, with opposition leaders advocating for a 27% reservation for SEBC or OBC students, particularly in medical and engineering courses. The state also approved other proposals, including the merger of the Mamata scheme with the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and a new barrage construction in Mayurbhanj.

