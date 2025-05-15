Fire Disrupts Exams at Delhi's SGGSCC Library

A fire broke out in the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (SGGSCC) in Delhi on Thursday morning, disrupting the academic schedule and leading to the cancellation of exams.

The incident, attributed to a short circuit in the library's server area, resulted in severe damage to the library's collection of old and archival books, as confirmed by college officials. Examinations scheduled for May 15, 2025, have been cancelled until further notice.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire spread rapidly across multiple floors, prompting a rapid response with eleven fire tenders. Fortunately, no injuries occurred, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause and extent of the damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)