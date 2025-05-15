Left Menu

Empowering Futures: Azim Premji Scholarship for Girls' Higher Education

Azim Premji Foundation introduced a scholarship for girls pursuing higher education, offering Rs 30,000 annually. Initially targeting 18 Indian states, the program aims for national expansion by 2025. Eligible students are government school graduates enrolled in higher education. The initiative intends to support 2.5 lakh students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:46 IST
The Azim Premji Foundation has launched a scholarship initiative aimed at empowering girls in their pursuit of higher education. This ambitious project, announced on Thursday, offers an annual stipend of Rs 30,000 to selected students.

Anurag Behar, CEO of the Foundation, outlined the plan which initially targets 18 states, including Assam, Bihar, and Karnataka. Behar stated that these states were chosen due to the Foundation's strong partnerships and local presence. The goal is to achieve nationwide coverage by 2025-26.

Eligible candidates must be graduates of government schools and must be admitted to a recognized higher education program. The scholarship is renewable annually, contingent upon the student's continued education. During a pilot phase, significant interest was observed, with over one lakh applications received, but only 25,000 met the criteria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

