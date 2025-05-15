China Modernizes Military Education with New Academies

China has announced a strategic initiative to bolster its military capabilities through the creation of three new academies. This move is part of an effort to prepare personnel for the nation's rapidly modernizing military forces.

Under the approval of the Central Military Commission, led by President Xi Jinping, the new institutions include a university dedicated to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), an engineering college for information support forces, and a joint logistics support force institute. These academies aim to cultivate military talent across various specializations.

According to Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Defence Ministry, all three institutions will be recognized as higher education facilities and will begin accepting high school graduates from across the country, signaling a nationwide recruitment effort.

