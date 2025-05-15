China Modernizes Military Education with New Academies
China has revealed plans to establish three new military academies aimed at modernizing its armed forces. These institutions will focus on training personnel for the People's Liberation Army, information support forces, and joint logistics support. Admissions will open to high school graduates nationwide.
- Country:
- China
China has announced a strategic initiative to bolster its military capabilities through the creation of three new academies. This move is part of an effort to prepare personnel for the nation's rapidly modernizing military forces.
Under the approval of the Central Military Commission, led by President Xi Jinping, the new institutions include a university dedicated to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), an engineering college for information support forces, and a joint logistics support force institute. These academies aim to cultivate military talent across various specializations.
According to Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Defence Ministry, all three institutions will be recognized as higher education facilities and will begin accepting high school graduates from across the country, signaling a nationwide recruitment effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- military
- academies
- training
- modernization
- PLA
- education
- information support
- logistics
- personnel
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Education: Intel and Tejas Networks Unveil D2M Laptops
Tennis Players Embrace Unexpected Blackout During Madrid Open
Preserving the Galapagos: A Nuclear-Powered Push to Tackle Microplastics
Dr. Rod Rohrich Reviews 2025 Celebrity Plastic Surgery Trends: A Return to Natural Beauty
Homeopathy Offers Hope for Aplastic Anemia Sufferers