Left Menu

Innovative Undergraduate Programs Propel IIM Sambalpur into the Academic Vanguard

IIM Sambalpur launches undergraduate programs in Data Science, AI, Management, and Public Policy, leading the way in interdisciplinary education. With a flexible structure and industry collaboration, these courses aim to create graduates ready to navigate complex socioeconomic challenges, promoting sustainability, policy-practice gap-closing, and ethical AI use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:25 IST
Innovative Undergraduate Programs Propel IIM Sambalpur into the Academic Vanguard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Sambalpur has introduced two pioneering four-year undergraduate programs in Data Science and AI, as well as Management and Public Policy, setting a new standard within the Indian education system. This announcement was made by the institute's Director, Mahadeo Jaiswal, emphasizing their unique curriculum structure.

The programs offer a flexible academic path, enabling students to attain a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, a degree after three, and an honors degree after four years. Director Jaiswal highlighted the institution's commitment to delivering education that combines rigorous academia with societal impact, aiming to produce graduates who can adeptly manage and influence the complex socioeconomic environments.

The new courses, starting in 2025, are designed to empower students in the spheres of policy management, sustainability, and ethical Artificial Intelligence, thereby enhancing India's digital capabilities and global competitiveness. Admission into these courses will be facilitated via JEE-MAINS and CUET-UG, ensuring an equitable entry process for students nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025