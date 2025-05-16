Innovative Undergraduate Programs Propel IIM Sambalpur into the Academic Vanguard

IIM Sambalpur has introduced two pioneering four-year undergraduate programs in Data Science and AI, as well as Management and Public Policy, setting a new standard within the Indian education system. This announcement was made by the institute's Director, Mahadeo Jaiswal, emphasizing their unique curriculum structure.

The programs offer a flexible academic path, enabling students to attain a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, a degree after three, and an honors degree after four years. Director Jaiswal highlighted the institution's commitment to delivering education that combines rigorous academia with societal impact, aiming to produce graduates who can adeptly manage and influence the complex socioeconomic environments.

The new courses, starting in 2025, are designed to empower students in the spheres of policy management, sustainability, and ethical Artificial Intelligence, thereby enhancing India's digital capabilities and global competitiveness. Admission into these courses will be facilitated via JEE-MAINS and CUET-UG, ensuring an equitable entry process for students nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)