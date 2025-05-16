Innovative Undergraduate Programs Propel IIM Sambalpur into the Academic Vanguard
IIM Sambalpur launches undergraduate programs in Data Science, AI, Management, and Public Policy, leading the way in interdisciplinary education. With a flexible structure and industry collaboration, these courses aim to create graduates ready to navigate complex socioeconomic challenges, promoting sustainability, policy-practice gap-closing, and ethical AI use.
- Country:
- India
IIM Sambalpur has introduced two pioneering four-year undergraduate programs in Data Science and AI, as well as Management and Public Policy, setting a new standard within the Indian education system. This announcement was made by the institute's Director, Mahadeo Jaiswal, emphasizing their unique curriculum structure.
The programs offer a flexible academic path, enabling students to attain a certificate after one year, a diploma after two, a degree after three, and an honors degree after four years. Director Jaiswal highlighted the institution's commitment to delivering education that combines rigorous academia with societal impact, aiming to produce graduates who can adeptly manage and influence the complex socioeconomic environments.
The new courses, starting in 2025, are designed to empower students in the spheres of policy management, sustainability, and ethical Artificial Intelligence, thereby enhancing India's digital capabilities and global competitiveness. Admission into these courses will be facilitated via JEE-MAINS and CUET-UG, ensuring an equitable entry process for students nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's LGBTQ+ Community Faces Crisis Amid Aid Cuts
Tragic Loss: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Investigation at KIIT, Odisha
Tragedy Strikes at KIIT: Nepalese Student Found Dead
Tragic Repetition: Another Nepali Student's Death at KIIT Sparks Diplomatic Probe
Diplomatic Efforts Launched After Tragic Death of Nepalese Student in India