LPU Cuts Ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab has severed its memoranda of understanding with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing national interest concerns. The decision aligns with other Indian universities distancing themselves due to geopolitical tensions, specifically Turkiye's support for Pakistan against India.
Lovely Professional University, a leading academic institution in Punjab, has recently severed ties with universities in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The decision comes in response to geopolitical developments perceived as threats to India's national security.
LPU's move is seen as part of a larger trend among Indian universities amidst rising tensions, especially in light of Turkiye's backing of Pakistan and condemnation of India's military actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is the first private university in India to take such an action.
The university's decision halts all collaboration initiatives, including student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and dual degree programs. Major universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia have also cut ties with the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
