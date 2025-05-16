LPU Cuts Ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Lovely Professional University, a leading academic institution in Punjab, has recently severed ties with universities in Turkiye and Azerbaijan. The decision comes in response to geopolitical developments perceived as threats to India's national security.

LPU's move is seen as part of a larger trend among Indian universities amidst rising tensions, especially in light of Turkiye's backing of Pakistan and condemnation of India's military actions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It is the first private university in India to take such an action.

The university's decision halts all collaboration initiatives, including student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and dual degree programs. Major universities like Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia have also cut ties with the two nations.

