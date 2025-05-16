Left Menu

MRIS Students Shine in Stellar CBSE Results

Manav Rachna International Schools recorded remarkable success in the 2025 CBSE exams, with numerous students achieving outstanding scores. The results underscore the school's commitment to holistic education, reflecting its robust teaching ecosystem. School leadership and educators celebrated the accomplishments collaboratively, highlighting the supportive community fostered at MRIS campuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:04 IST
MRIS Students Shine in Stellar CBSE Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) have once again demonstrated their educational prowess with outstanding results in the CBSE Grade X and XII Board Examinations 2025. The schools reported a 100% pass rate, with over 400 students scoring above 90% across various campuses.

Leading the success were top performers Panishthi Mishra from MRIS Noida, scoring 99% in Grade XII, and Darsh Goel, who achieved 99.4% in Grade X. These achievements highlight MRIS's strong educational framework dedicated to academic excellence and students' overall development.

MRIS leadership, including CEO Ms. Sunitha Nambiar and Director Ms. Sanyogita Sharma, commended the students, teachers, and parents for their dedication. The results reflect the institution's educational philosophy, aiming to nurture students into independent learners capable of thriving in diverse spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025