MRIS Students Shine in Stellar CBSE Results

The Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) have once again demonstrated their educational prowess with outstanding results in the CBSE Grade X and XII Board Examinations 2025. The schools reported a 100% pass rate, with over 400 students scoring above 90% across various campuses.

Leading the success were top performers Panishthi Mishra from MRIS Noida, scoring 99% in Grade XII, and Darsh Goel, who achieved 99.4% in Grade X. These achievements highlight MRIS's strong educational framework dedicated to academic excellence and students' overall development.

MRIS leadership, including CEO Ms. Sunitha Nambiar and Director Ms. Sanyogita Sharma, commended the students, teachers, and parents for their dedication. The results reflect the institution's educational philosophy, aiming to nurture students into independent learners capable of thriving in diverse spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)