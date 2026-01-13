Left Menu

Mumbai's First Centre of Excellence for TMJ and Craniofacial Surgery Launched

S. L. Raheja Hospital introduces Mumbai's first Centre of Excellence for Craniofacial & TMJ Surgery, offering specialized, minimally invasive care for jaw and facial conditions. The launch, backed by actor Mahesh Manjrekar, aims to enhance patient outcomes with advanced techniques and multidisciplinary expertise.

Updated: 13-01-2026 10:48 IST
Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar with Dr Kunal Punamiya & Dr Tofiq Bohra at the launch of Mumbai's first COE for Craniofacial & TMJ Surgery at Fortis S. L. Raheja Hospital Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to enhance facial healthcare in Mumbai, S. L. Raheja Hospital - A Fortis Associate has announced the launch of the city's pioneering Centre of Excellence for Craniofacial and Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Surgery. This new facility promises specialized care for those battling with facial and jaw ailments, injuries, and functional disorders.

The event was graced by celebrated actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, who emphasized the necessity of raising awareness surrounding facial health and timely intervention. With a broad scope, the center is equipped to address diverse conditions such as jaw pain, cleft lip and palate, and craniofacial deformities, using minimally invasive techniques aimed at pain alleviation and functional restoration.

Dr. Tofiq Bohra, Head of Craniofacial & TMJ Surgery, highlighted a rising trend in TMJ disorders, attributing it to stress and lifestyle factors. The Center, staffed by a multidisciplinary team, offers comprehensive diagnosis and treatment services, leveraging expertise from surgeons to speech therapists. This initiative underscores Raheja Hospital's commitment to improving facial healthcare accessibility and outcomes in Mumbai.

