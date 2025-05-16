IIMC Unveils PhD Program in Mass Communication

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is poised to debut a new PhD program in mass communication and journalism in the upcoming academic year.

Vice Chancellor Anupama Bhatnagar expressed confidence in the institution's readiness to undertake this new responsibility, highlighting the significance of research in the field.

Registrar Nimish Rustagi emphasized IIMC's commitment to leading research in media, journalism, and communication, with details on the admission process to be announced shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)